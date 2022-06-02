NFL World Pays Tribute To Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After spending 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has decided to hang up his cleats.

Fitzpatrick bounced around the league for most of his career, spending time with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders. And yet, he had memorable moments with each team.

Since it's now official that Fitzpatrick is retiring, the NFL world is doing its best to celebrate his career.

There are plenty of photos that were taken over the years that put into perspective just how entertaining Fitzpatrick's career was.

As you'd expect, countless media members and fans are paying tribute to Fitzpatrick this Thursday.

"Fitz is an absolute rock star," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said. "What a career!"

"Ryan Fitzpatrick should sign a few one day contracts to retire as a member of every organization he hasn't been apart of yet," Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus tweeted.

"Congrats Ryan Fitzpatrick on a remarkable career, and thx for giving us an entire bit on NFL Network that day," Scott Hanson wrote.

Perhaps Fitzpatrick will consider becoming a full-time member of Bills Mafia.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport hinted at Fitzpatrick possibly joining a TV network.

"A hip injury shortened his final year, but Ryan Fitzpatrick heads into retirement with some incredible moments and memories," Rapoport said. "And… I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him."

Fitzpatrick certainly has the charisma to be an entertaining analyst.

Hopefully, Fitzpatrick will remain close to the game of football for years to come.