NFL World Pays Tribute To Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star

Janet Hill, the wife of former Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill and mother to former NBA All-Star Grant Hill, passed away Monday.

A Wellesley College graduate, Hill retired as the co-owner of a corporate consulting firm, Alexander & Associates, Incorporated, in 2010. She formerly taught, was a scientist, and served as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Army.

She also sat on the boards of multiple companies such as Carlyle Group, Esquire Bank, and Echo360.

The Cowboys issued a statement Monday evening on behalf of Jerry Jones and his family.

"We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill," the statement read. "First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family. Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey."

Football and basketball media members commemorated a rich life full of impressive accomplishments.

Our condolences go out to Calvin, Grant, and the Hill family for their loss.