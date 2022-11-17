NFL World Praying For 2 Former Cowboys Stars

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL World has been praying for two former Dallas Cowboys stars this week.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman revealed on Monday night that his mother has passed away.

Aikman broke the news during his first game back with Joe Buck on Monday night. The NFL world is praying for Aikman following the loss of his mother.

"ESPN giving Joe Buck and Troy Aikman time to honor Aikman’s mother after she recently passed away is all class. That was very touching," one fan wrote.

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin is also asking for prayers.

"send your love and prayers to 88," former Cowboys star Dez Bryant tweeted.

Irvin had an emotional hospital visit earlier this week, following his return from Germany.

Our thoughts are with these two former Cowboys stars as they deal with tough personal news.