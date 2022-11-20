NFL World Praying For 2 Legendary Hall Of Famers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL World was praying for two legendary Dallas Cowboys players this week.

Both legendary Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin and legendary quarterback Troy Aikman were in need of prayers from the NFL world.

Irvin asked for prayers as he visited a family member at the hospital following his trip to Germany.

"send your love and prayers to 88," former Cowboys star Dez Bryant tweeted.

Irvin admitted that he had an emotional hospital visit earlier this week, following his return from Germany.

Aikman, meanwhile, lost his mother.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster was back on the air on Monday night, where a tribute was made for his mother following her passing.

"ESPN giving Joe Buck and Troy Aikman time to honor Aikman’s mother after she recently passed away is all class. That was very touching," one fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with both Aikman and Irvin during this difficult time for their families.