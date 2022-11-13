NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Oh no, Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play.

Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention from trainers after the pick.

It didn't look good.

Allen was down on the field for several minutes with his hands on his helmet. He appeared to be in serious pain or discomfort on Sunday.

Thankfully, Allen has since gotten up. However, it remains to be seen if he's OK.

"That sucks. Hope he's good," one fan tweeted.

"This is why you don't play with a serious elbow injury. The trainers and the Head Coach are idiots," one fan added.

"His MVP campaign is finished lmfao," one fan admitted.

"Damn I hope it isn't serious. That didn't look good," another fan wrote.

Injured or not, Allen needs to be smarter moving forward, especially if he's going to play through some injuries.

The Bills are leading the Vikings, 27-17, on Sunday afternoon.