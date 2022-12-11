NFL World Praying For Deebo Samuel On Sunday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Few NFL teams, if any, have been hit harder by injuries this season than the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, the 49ers have suffered another major injury.

49ers star Deebo Samuel was just carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. Samuel was in tears as he got carted off the field.

The NFL world is praying for the best for Samuel and his injury moving forward.

"Deebo Samuel is being carted off the field after going down with an apparent knee injury," Bleacher Report tweeted.

Hopefully, it's not as serious as it looked. NFL fans are praying for the best.

"Prayers up for Deebo Samuel," RGIII tweeted.

"Deebo Samuel was carted off the field. Prayers up, 19," the 49ers wrote.

"Deebo Samuel being carted off the field. Prayers to him. Tough to watch," one fan added.

"Damn. Deebo Samuel being carted off the field in San Francisco. Prayers up for Deebo," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Deebo on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully, the injury is not as serious as it looked.