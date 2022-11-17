NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season.

Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach had severe chest pains, before getting diagnosed with myocarditis.

"We ate, and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got," he told Joe Bucs Fan. "I took some Tums, thinking it was indigestion, but it just got worse."

Arians spent time at Tampa General.

"Thankfully, the scans showed no fluid, no heart damage and absolutely no blockages," Arians continued. "They had a cardiac radiologist look at everything, and they ended up giving me anti-inflammatories."

NFL fans have taken to social media to pray for the former Bucs head coach as he continues to recover.

"Damn prayers to him. Watching the Bucs play last month almost had me in the hospital too," one fan wrote.

"He’s had these health issues for a while now. Few years. Might be time to retire for real this time," another fan wrote.

"This likely serves notice that any talk of Arians coming back as head coach should be taken off the table. Hope he stays well," another fan added.

Arians, meanwhile, hasn't shied away from giving his opinion on the Bucs.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are coming off two straight wins, including one over the Seahawks in Germany.