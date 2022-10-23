NFL World Praying For JC Jackson On Sunday Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: J.C. Jackson #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

The NFL World is currently praying for Los Angeles Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson on Sunday night.

Jackson suffered a scary-looking injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The defensive back had to be carted off the field in an air cast.

The play did not look good. Jackson went down with a non-contact injury on the play in the end zone. He was down on the field for several minutes, before getting carted off in an air cast.

"Ah man... Prayers up for the former Patriot JC Jackson. He's down on the field and the cart is out for him," one fan tweeted.

"Prayers up to JC Jackson, looks absolutely terrible," one fan added.

"Whatever happened to JC Jackson here does not look good at all," another fan added.

"Damn. Ts and Ps to JC Jackson," another fan wrote.

"That really sucks for JC Jackson man. Potentially a season ender. Hope he’s able to recover from this," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Jackson.