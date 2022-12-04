NFL World Praying For Jimmy Garoppolo On Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On the same day that the NFL Network reported that the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo were open to running things back in 2023, the veteran quarterback has suffered a serious injury.

Garoppolo was just carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

It doesn't look good.

Garoppolo was carted off the field and into the locker room minutes into the game on Sunday.

The NFL world is praying for the 49ers veteran quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

"Prayers to Jimmy G," one fan wrote.

"please be okay. prayers to you Jimmy," one fan added.

"Prayers for Jimmy!" another fan added.

"Prayer circle for Jimmy please," another fan wrote on social media on Sunday.

Garoppolo limped out of the injury tent and onto the cart before leaving the game on Sunday.

The Dolphins are leading the 49ers, 7-3, early in the first half on Sunday.