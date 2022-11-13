NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday

The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

It didn't look good.

"Looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster got knocked out," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

The NFL world is hoping for the best for the veteran wide receiver on Sunday.

"Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is down on the field after taking a massive hit to the head. Players and trainers are huddled near him on the field. Really scary play," Field Yates tweeted.

"How is that not a penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver? Just wow. Jaguars defender wiped out JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is still on the ground. Teammates surrounding him," one fan added.

"JuJu Smith-Schuster just got knocked out on a very obvious helmet-to-helmet. Flag was thrown. Then flag gets picked up. Make that make sense," one fan added.

"Wow, no foul? That was pretty clear that #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was defenseless," one fan admitted.

Hopefully, the hit on JuJu wasn't as bad as it looked. But it would be surprising to see the wide receiver return on Sunday.