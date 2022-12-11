NFL World Praying For Kenny Pickett On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Head injuries are nothing to mess around with.

For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback has been ruled out of the game, as he's entered concussion protocol.

Pickett has shown promise this year, but getting ruled out twice in one season due to concussion protocol is serious.

The NFL world is praying that everything will be OK with Pickett and his head.

"Kenny Pickett is OUT for the rest of the game and in the concussion protocol, per team," Brooke Pryor tweeted.

Fans are hoping for the best for Pickett on Sunday afternoon.

"Ugh, hopefully it's not serious. Regardless of football 2 concussions in a matter of 2 months is something no one wants to see," one fan wrote.

"How is it possible to let him come back in for a series? Are these real dr’s in the tent in the sidelines? Also second concussion for Pickett this year. Hope he’s ok. That’s not good," one fan added.

"This is why an investment in the offensive line is necessary. Can’t have the man who is expected to be the franchise QB getting multiple concussions a season," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Pickett as he recovers.