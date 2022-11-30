NFL World Praying For Legendary Quarterback's Family

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL World is praying for a legendary quarterback's family on Wednesday afternoon.

John Hadl, a six-time Pro Bowl quarterback and a former NFL Man of the Year, has died at the age of 82.

Kansas, where he starred collegiately, shared the tough news on social media.

“John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime Jayhawk student-athlete, a coach and mentor, a prolific fundraiser who developed profound relationships with countless, and the ultimate ambassador for KU. In short, our university and athletic program has been transformed by John and his legacy will forever be cemented. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with (wife) Diana and the Hadl family.”

Hadl was a brilliant college football player and a longtime NFL star. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.

The NFL World is now praying for Hadl's friends and family members.

"Our condolences to the Hadl family, friends and Jayhawk community on the passing of this local legend," one fan wrote.

"An AFL great and a good man. May God comfort the Hadl family," one fan added.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Kansas legend, and 1976 KSHOF inductee, John Hadl. Tremendous competitor and as Kansas as they come. Our collective thoughts are with his family in their time of loss," one fan added.

"Rest in peace to a Chargers legend. Condolences to the Hadl family," another fan wrote.

"Prayers up for the Hadl family. Mr. Hadl was a tremendous man and always had a smile on his face and was always great to us as former and current players," another fan wrote.

"Had the privilege of working with John at KU when I was on Glen Mason’s staff. Always felt John Hadl and Gale Sayers were the 2 greatest players in Kansas FB history- Thoughts and prayers to his family. John, and his sister Carole helped make our years at KU so special," one fan added.

Rest in peace, John.