NFL World Praying For Matthew Stafford On Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL World is hoping everything is OK with Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback, has left Sunday's game with an apparent injury.

The Rams veteran quarterback was previously in concussion protocol. Now, he's left the Week 11 game.

Hopefully everything is OK. This is now the second time in two weeks that Stafford has entered concussion protocol.

Injuries are an extremely tough part of the game. Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, was heartbroken over the concussion protocol news last week.

“If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly wrote. “If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with… and I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it.

“And no, I’m not ok,” Kelly continued. “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired... all of them.”

Our thoughts are certainly with Matthew, Kelly and the Stafford's friends and family members right now.

Concussions are extremely scary to deal with.

The Rams and the Saints are currently playing on FOX.