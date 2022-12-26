NFL World Praying For Prominent Reporter's Family

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater at AT&T Stadium.

The NFL world has taken to social media to pray for a longtime reporter's family.

Jane Slater, best known for covering the Dallas Cowboys for NFL Network, revealed that her mother is battling stage four cancer. She was able to enjoy Christmas with her family and is hoping to have more special moments.

"Christmas was just a little extra special this year. I love you so much mom I pray that she keeps fighting and God gives her more grace that the doctors have. It was the greatest day in an otherwise really really tough year. Cancer, can we just not?" she wrote.

Slater continued:

"Thank you for letting me celebrate her here. It’s been so hard. So grateful to my bosses and coworkers who have helped me breathe through the unexpected and spend as much time as I can with her. I’ve gone from grieving the unknown to celebrating the known merry Christmas."

The NFL World is praying for Jane and her mother.

"Sending prayers to your mom!," one fan wrote.

"Time is the gift. Praying you have more of it, and the best of it together. Bless your Mom and family," one fan added.

"She is as beautiful ever. And always in my heart. What a beautiful share. Sending all the love to all of you, and especially her," another reporter tweeted.

"My mother also had cancer and Celebrated Christmas above all… hope god gives her the strength to fight and you the strength to help her all the way. Prayers for you both," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Jane and her mom.