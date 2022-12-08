NFL World Praying For Rookie After Scary Diagnosis

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 16: A general view of the New Meadowlands Stadium during a preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants on August 16, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The NFL World is praying for a New York Jets rookie following a scary medical diagnosis.

On Thursday, SNY reported that a Jets rookie will miss the rest of the season, due to blood clots.

Max Mitchell, a fourth round pick out of Louisiana, has blood clots, according to doctors.

"Max Mitchell was placed on the NFI because doctors found he had blood clots, sources tell @SNYtv . He is good & in good spirits. Grateful doctors caught them when they did. This is not believed to be long-term, career-threatening issue," Connor Hughes reported on Thursday.

"Wow, scary stuff for Mitchell. Wishing his a speedy and full recovery," one fan wrote.

"We have a good medical staff, Vinny Curry last year and Max Mitchell this year. Get well Max!" one fan added.

"So much bigger than football. Big props to the medical staff for finding them ASAP Prayers up for Max," another fan wrote.

"Get better Max and great job by the Jets shutting him down and putting his health first," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Max and his family during this scary time.