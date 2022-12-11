NFL World Praying For Russell Wilson On Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Hopefully Russell Wilson is OK.

The Denver Broncos starting quarterback hasn't played well this season, but he's not giving up, either.

On Sunday, the Broncos starting quarterback took a massive hit, likely causing an injury. Wilson was down on the field for a while before needing help getting off of it.

The NFL world is praying for the legendary quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

"Hopefully Russell is okay. He hasn’t play well this year but he has played hard — and he sold out on that play," ESPN's Seth Wickersham tweeted.

"REMINDER that these athletes are HUMAN BEINGS. Awful seeing Russ down like that. Awful seeing anyone down like that. Have some respect for the man and leave your hateful comments in the trash, where they belong. Prayers for Russ. Hope he’s okay. Scary scary scene," one fan added.

"Prayers for Russ. Hate to see that. Hope it’s not bad," another fan wrote.

"You hate to see that, man. Prayers up for Russ," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with the Broncos quarterback on Sunday afternoon.