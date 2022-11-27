NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while he entered concussion protocol.

“If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly wrote. “If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with… and I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it."

“And no, I’m not ok,” Kelly continued. “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired... all of them.”

The NFL World is praying for Kelly following the latest decision by the Rams.

"This numbness/tingling/sensation changes in the legs are rare for NFL and VERY serious, & could indicate a spinal cord injury. A spinal cord contusion may take a long time to heal. Returning to the field depends on how long it takes to get cleared," one fan wrote.

"Everyone was worried about Tua. I hope there is the same concern here. These long lasting symptoms are very concerning,' one fan added.

"He needs to call it a year," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with the Stafford family during this concerning time.

Hopefully, everything will end up being OK with Matthew the rest of the way.