NFL World Praying For Steelers Ownership This Week

John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., died at age 83.

The team confirmed his passing Wednesday after the New York Giants previously shared the news and expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"Uncle John was kind and generous [to] everyone," his nephew, Jim Rooney, wrote on Twitter.

Fans sent their condolences to the Rooney family and Steelers organization, which lost Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris last week and quarterback Dwayne Haskins earlier this year.

Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, John Rooney and his four brothers (Dan, Patrick, John, and Timothy) each owned a 16 percent share after Art Rooney died in 1988. He sold all but 1 percent of his stake in 2015.

Art Rooney II, the son of Dan Rooney, is the franchise's current owner and team president.

Our thoughts go out to the Rooney family and the Steelers for their loss.