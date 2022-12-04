NFL World Praying For Trevor Lawrence On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A scary scene is developing for the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence just went down with a scary-looking knee injury.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick immediately grabbed the back of his knee on Sunday.

"Scary scene for the #Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence was twisted down on a low hit by James Houston and grabbed to the back of his knee after his shoe stuck," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

It didn't look good.

NFL fans are praying for Lawrence on this Sunday afternoon.

"Prayers up for Trevor Lawrence… that looked absolutely awful," one fan wrote.

"James Houston a dawg but prayers to Trevor Lawrence. That looked nasty," one fan added.

"PRAYERS UP FOR TREVOR LAWRENCE!!!!!!!" another fan added.

"Prayers Up To Trevor Lawrence, that looked NASTY," another fan wrote.

It did not look good for Lawrence, but hopefully the knee injury is nothing major.