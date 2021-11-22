NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast.

For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will join the two brothers on the ESPN broadcast during the third quarter of Monday’s game.

Rice, who served in the cabinet from 2005-09 under President George W. Bush, is a noted Cleveland Browns fan with some unique ties to the world of football. She was selected to be one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee in 2013 and served on the committee until 2016.

An even more bizarre football story involving Rice came in 2018, when NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Browns were interested in interviewing her for their head coaching vacancy at the time. Although the process never reached the point of an actual interview, the mention of the former Secretary of State in conjunction with the gig left many fans scratching their heads.

Rice will have an opportunity to talk about her past, present and future with the game of football on Monday night, much to the delight of those planning to watch. Fans and media members around the NFL world hoped that the brothers would ask her about the Schefter report among other football-related matters during her appearance on the “ManningCast.”

Really hoping we get to hear Condoleezza Rice talk about this pic.twitter.com/3HH1kUMFAm — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 22, 2021

I hope we get to the bottom of this. pic.twitter.com/BjtD2uRnyo — K Hoss (@kazthecomplainr) November 22, 2021

I pay very little attention to any NFL news that doesn’t involve the Patriots but when she was named as a possible candidate for the head coach position for the Browns in 2018? They had me in a chokehold for a hot second because of how funny it was — Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) November 22, 2021

Future Raiders head coach Condoleezza Rice https://t.co/biChSImPK2 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 22, 2021

Rice won’t be the only notable person to join the “ManningCast” Monday. Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells, comedian Kevin Hart and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will also take part in the telecast.

Peyton and Eli will go live on ESPN2 just before kickoff at Monday at 8:13 p.m. ET.