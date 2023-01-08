NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are playing for a playoff spot on Sunday evening.

He'll be doing so with a new girlfriend.

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens.

Rodgers and Edens have been seen sitting together at Bucks games in the past. However, until now, they appeared to just be friends (or colleagues, considering Rodgers is a minority owner in the franchise).

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The sports world has taken to social media to weigh in on this development.

Good for Rodgers, right?

"Good luck to her," one fan wrote.

"He gives me DiCaprio vibes," another fan wrote on social media.

"This is all going to be the scapegoat for when they lose to the Lions....," one fan added.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the news about Rodgers and Edens. Perhaps we'll see her at the Packers game on Sunday evening.

It should be a fun one.