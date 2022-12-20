NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Postgame Interview

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers kept their small playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

At 6-8, the Packers must win their remaining three games against the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions to stay in the hunt. During the post-game interview, Lisa Salters asked Aaron Rodgers about navigating that difficult schedule.

When Salters asked how Rodgers likes his team's chances of beating three teams with winning records, the quarterback corrected the ESPN reporter. He pointed out that the 7-7 Lions are at .500.

Although Rodgers simply stated a fact, Lions fans took the clarification as a personal affront. They're looking forward to the Jan. 8 encounter in Green Bay.

The distinction is important, as the Lions are one of four teams ahead of the Packers for the NFC's two remaining wild-card spots. However, Salters might be right by Week 18.

Detroit has won six of its last seven games, a stretch that started with a 15-9 win over Green Bay in Week 9.

The Lions have two highly winnable games against the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears before closing their season at Lambeau Field. Detroit is far more likely than Green Bay to be fighting for a playoff spot in their final meeting.

Lions fans want revenge on Rodgers, but Jordan Love may play that game instead if the Dolphins or Vikings knock the Packers out of playoff contention.