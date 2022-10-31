NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered yet another loss on Sunday night.

Green Bay was topped by Buffalo, 27-17, on Sunday evening. The Packers are now 3-5 on the year.

At the end of the game, Rodgers and a couple of his teammates were seen having a good time on the bench.

"just having a good ole time on the sidelines," Warren Sharp tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the sideline video.

"no matter what this man does someone always finds a way to say he’s in the wrong…" one fan tweeted.

"People get mad when he looks like he’s moping, then gets mad when he’s sharing some smiles during a tough loss. Soon he’s gunna walk around straight faced and y’all gunna call him Jay Cutler," one fan added.

"I love the narrative that professional athletes must be absolutely miserable when losing," another fan added.

"Ah yes. When Aaron is mad, he's a diva. When Aaron is cheerful with his teammates, it's insinuated he doesn't care. Of course," another fan wrote.

The Packers are set to take on the Lions next weekend. If they lose that one, things will get really interesting.