NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Postgame News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after a lose to the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Things are going from bad to worse for Baker Mayfield in Carolina.

The Panthers quarterback had another rough game on Sunday afternoon, as the 49ers blew out Carolina on the road.

Following the game, Mayfield was reportedly seen in a walking boot. His status moving forward is unclear.

"Baker Mayfield with walking boot on left foot," Darin Gantt tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the news on Sunday night.

"Whenever you have a bad game it’s never bad to go to the ol reliable boot," one fan wrote.

"FREE DJ MOORE!!!!" one fan added.

"Mac Jones for two seconds LFG," one fan added.

"I hope Matt Rhule is walking out with all his belongings too," another fan added.

"NOOOOOO CANCEL THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY," another fan added.

Things aren't going well in Carolina, that's for sure.