NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission

There are several worthy candidates of the NFL’s Coach of the Year award this year.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might top the list. The Patriots head coach has led his team to the top of the AFC, a little more than a year after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.

On Monday, though, Belichick admitted that he would give his hypothetical Coach of the Year vote to someone else: Kliff Kingsbury.

Belichick believes the Arizona Cardinals head coach has done a fantastic job this season. Like the Patriots, the Cardinals are leading their respective conference.

Kingsbury had said last week that the Coach of the Year award should be named after Belichick.

“That’s very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet. I’ll toss it right back. Kliff has done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year,” Belichick said on Monday.

NFL fans like the growing bromance.

Live look at BB and Kliff pic.twitter.com/rn4FOq0ut4 — MT21 (@MThi_59) December 13, 2021

Not everyone agrees with Belichick, though.

“That’s nice, Bill. But he was right and you should be coach of the year,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Other fans like the name suggestion.

“It really should be named after him and the the MVP or SBMVP should be named after Brady,” one fan suggested.

That’s certainly not a bad idea given how great Brady and Belichick have been.

Perhaps we’ll see Belichick and Kingsbury battling for the Super Bowl this year, too.