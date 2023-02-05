NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Cheerleader Video

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader performs in the first quarter of an NFL matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs on October 6, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders are ready for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City topped Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game last weekend. The Chiefs are set to take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

It should be a fun one.

Kansas City's cheerleaders took to social media in advance of the Super Bowl. They are ready to go.

"Flipping out because we’re going to the Super Bowl‼️" they tweeted.

That's pretty great.

"Please let mama Kelce do the coin flip!!" one fan wrote.

"She did it better," one fan added.

"I think I speak for ALL Chiefs FANS... we are all flipping out!!" another fan wrote.

"This shows just how strong Frank really is💪😤" another fan added.

