NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Mac Jones News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots quarterback situation is getting pretty interesting.

New England has won two straight games with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. The first-year quarterback has been playing in place of an injured Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.

It's unclear when Jones will be back, though Zappe is making a case to keep the job.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, things have gone a bit "sideways" for Jones and the Patriots in recent months.

"I think things did get a little sideways, really over the last couple of months," Breer reported.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out for the Patriots.

"Did he freelance, or was he asked to do different things (take shots downfield, etc.) and experiment with a new-ish offense?" one fan wondered.

Other fans, meanwhile, believe the job is still Jones' to have.

"I just want to reiterate what you're asking for if you want the Patriots to trade Mac Jones and start Bailey Zappe: dealing away the No. 15 pick last year, who had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a QB, for a fourth-rounder for two good starts against horrendous defenses," Khari Thompson tweeted.

Belichick, meanwhile, hasn't played into it much.

The Patriots improved to 3-3 on the year following Sunday's win in Cleveland.