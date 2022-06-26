NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well.

With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans.

This year, the Cowboys cheerleaders released their annual DCC Swimsuit Calendar, sharing photos on social media.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been releasing an annual swimsuit calendar for several years, now.

It's always a fan favorite.

The Cowboys' players, meanwhile, will attempt to live up to the hype - for once - this fall.