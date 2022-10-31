NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

We've reached halftime of the Sunday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.

Buffalo is leading Green Bay, 24-7, at halftime of the Week 8 primetime contest.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance tonight.

Collinsworth appeared to defend Packers rookie Quay Walker following his first-half ejection.

Walker was ejected in the first half of Sunday night's game after shoving a Bills assistant coach.

Fans didn't love Collinsworth's response.

"WE DONT KNOW WHAT INITIATED THAT RESPONSE?!?! SHUT UP CHRIS COLLINSWORTH YOU BAFOON," one fan tweeted.

"Collinsworth would victim blame a murder victim," another fan tweeted.

Bills fans have been able to enjoy the Sunday night contest besides that moment, at least.

The second half of the Bills vs. Packers game will begin shortly on NBC.