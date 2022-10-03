NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sunday night's Buccaneers vs. Chiefs game hasn't been very competitive.

The Chiefs are leading the Bucs, 38-17, late in the third quarter on Sunday night. It's bee a truly dominating performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC on Sunday evening.

Collinsworth brought back his pregame "slide," much to the approval of the NFL world.

While fans are happy to see Collinsworth's slide back in action, some are criticizing the NBC analyst for being too over the top in his praise of Mahomes and Tom Brady.

"To hear Collinsworth tell it, the only reason the Bucs won Super Bowl LV is because Mahomes' toe was hurt. Priceless,' one fan wrote.

"Collinsworth and Tirico are still blatantly making excuses about Mahomes toe and offensive line in that 31-9 Superbowl L to Tampa. We all see what yall still trying to do.. 7 of them thangs later and still on that sneak dissing," another fan wrote.

Other fans are tired of hearing about Tyreek Hill.

"Dear Chris Collinsworth, We’ve all moved on from Hill. Can you?" one fan added.

Collinsworth is one of the best in the business, but a massive audience brings plenty of critics, too.