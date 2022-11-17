NFL World Reacts To Republican House Announcement

WASHINGTON - JUNE 5: The U.S. Capitol is shown June 5, 2003 in Washington, DC. Both houses of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives meet in the Capitol. (Photo by Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images)

The United States now-Republican led House of Representatives made an NFL-themed announcement on Wednesday evening.

The House has been investigating Commanders owner Daniel Snyder for conduct within the NFL franchise. However, the Republicans plan on stopping that.

"Now that the Republicans are projected to control the House, the Republicans on the Oversight Committee have issued a statement from Ranking Member James Comer on the status of the investigation of Daniel Snyder and the Commanders when Republicans assume control: "It's over,'" Mark Maske tweeted.

"Republicans officially assume control in January. It is still expected that a final report or memo will be issued on the Democratic-led investigation of the Commanders and Daniel Snyder."

The NFL world isn't too surprised.

"From the beginning it was all about Dan Snyder's side pushing back the timeline. An extra day here, another here to wait for a lawyer to respond, etc. All they needed was to wait for the Rs to take back the House and hope for it to go away," one fan wrote.

"The government almost did a good thing," another fan added.

"This has been the GOP's message for months. However, the Dems still maintain control until January, and they've yet to release the Dan Snyder transcript," another fan added on social media.

"Good. He’s gone anyway. Obviously way more important issues going on in this country right now," one fan added.

Snyder and the Commanders have been facing major criticism as of late.

The Commanders are coming off a big upset win over the Eagles on Monday night.