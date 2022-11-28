NFL World Reacts To DK Metcalf Punishment Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL world is not happy with a punishment ruling on D.K. Metcalf.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Seahawks wide receiver is being fined $30,000 for arguing with a referee during a game earlier this month.

Metcalf reportedly appealed the punishment, though it's being held up.

"NFL today denied Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf’s appeal of the $30K fine it imposed for arguing with an official during Bucs game, per source. During game, Metcalf was said to ask the official if a play was pass interference and the official was said to respond, “Did i throw a flag?'" Schefter tweeted.

Wow.

NFL fans are understandably bothered by the move.

"$30k fine for requesting a explanation on a call and being responded to sarcastically by the ref. No way lol," one fan wrote.

"So he got fined $30k for asking a normal every gamd question? Lol," one fan added.

"That’s an expensive question," another fan wrote.

"Sometimes it seems like NFL referees belong to the most powerful union in the world," one fan added.

"NFL casually fining someone an average salary for asking a question..." another fan wrote.

"Why have refs when they're going to be this sensitive? A ref can talk disrespectful to a player but throws a flag or tells on the player..." one fan added.

Get your checkbook ready, D.K.