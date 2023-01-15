NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins Cheerleader Photo
It's game day in Buffalo.
Sunday afternoon, the No. 2-seeded Bills are set to take on the No. 7-seeded Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the league's postseason schedule.
Miami's cheerleaders are back home watching, but they are ready for kickoff.
The Dolphins cheerleaders are trending on social media ahead of kickoff.
Dolphins fans are ready, too.
"I love this pic," one fan wrote.
"Beautiful," another fan added.
"OKAY 🔥," another fan added on social media this weekend.
Kickoff between the Dolphins and the Bills is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.