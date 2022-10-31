NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott didn't play on Sunday, as he recovered from a knee injury, but the Dallas Cowboys running back was treated to quite a show from the sideline.

The Cowboys' backup, Tony Pollard, ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the blowup win over the Chicago Bears at home.

Following Pollard's performance, many are wondering if he's deserving of more carries moving forward. It's been somewhat of a 60/40 split in Elliott's favor so far this season.

Elliott made it clear postgame that he doesn't care who gets the bulk of the carries.

“At the end of the season, I want to be holding up that Lombardi,” he told Yahoo! Sports.“It doesn’t matter to me or him if it’s me or him.”

Elliott is a very good teammate.

Jerry Jones, though, made it clear that the team will still "go" as Elliott goes.

"Good thing he’s not the coach," one fan wrote.

"And that’s why we won’t win a championship," one fan added on social media.

Neither Elliott nor Pollard needs to be the all-out workhorse running back for the Cowboys, though. With the way running backs break down in today's game, it's smart to let two of them split the carries.

Perhaps Pollard should get more moving forward, but nothing major needs to change.