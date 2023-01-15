NFL World Reacts To Jim Nantz's Performance On Sunday

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NFL fans are watching a closer-than-expected battle between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins unfold Sunday afternoon.

The Bills entered the first-round playoff matchup as 14-point favorites to defeat their AFC foes, who started third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. However, the Dolphins only trail 34-31 late in the fourth quarter.

The game produced plenty of excitement for Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to call on the CBS broadcast. They've at least provided more energy than Saturday night's team.

NBC's Al Michaels and Tony Dungy received flak for unenthusiastically calling an epic Jacksonville Jaguars comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans thought Nantz brought more life to Sunday's AFC playoff matchup.

"Tony Romo and Jim Nantz showed more excitement on that 4th and 8 play alone than Al Michaels and Tony Dungy did during the entire 3+ hours last night during a historic playoff comeback," Audacy's Landry Locker wrote on Twitter.

"Do you think Al Michaels is at home wondering what Jim Nantz is so excited about?" FantasySixPack's John LaPresto asked.

"Tony Romo and Jim Nantz are crushing it," a fan remarked. "Unlike whatever we had to listen to last night."

"Lmao Jim Nantz yelling "HE'S NOT GONNA MAKE IT" like Thompson was in quadruple bypass," Trill Withers joked.

The Dolphins have the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead. Nantz and Romo could call a thrilling ending on CBS.