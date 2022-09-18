NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury isn't having a very good 2022.

The Arizona Cardinals lost their first game of the 2022 season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs to open the year. Week 2 isn't going any better.

The Cardinals are currently getting crushed by the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Yikes.

Kingsbury's rumored girlfriend, Veronica Bielik, is reportedly having a much better time than him.

From the New York Post:

Veronica Bielik — who was first linked to Kingsbury last December — is currently island hopping in Mallorca, which is one of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

According to her Instagram posts, the model and businesswoman arrived to the lavish Ars Magna Hotel in the Mediterranean while the Cardinals suffered a 44-21 loss to the Chiefs in Sunday’s season-opener.

Hey, good for her. Someone in the relationship might as well enjoy themselves.

Kingsbury's girlfriend is a model, with hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms.

Perhaps Kliff and Veronica will reunite at a NFL game later this fall.