NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend's Racy Photo
Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2022 regular season. He's since reportedly jetted off to Thailand to spend time with his girlfriend.
Veronica Bielik, the model who is rumored to be dating the former NFL head coach, is trending on social media.
She has been spending some time in Thailand, too.
Veronica's photos have trended on social media this weekend, following the Kingsbury news.
"Kliff taking these?" one fan wrote.
"Can you ask kliff if he plans on coming back?" one fan asked
"How’s Kliff doing?!" another fan wrote.
Enjoy life, Kliff.