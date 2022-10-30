NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers watches the action during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't happy with his running backs coach, Anthony Lynn, on Sunday afternoon.

Presumably, Shanahan was upset with a substitution for Christian McCaffrey.

Shanahan was seen yelling at Lynn on the sideline on Sunday afternoon.

"Kyle Shanahan yelling at Anthony Lynn on the sidelines -- presumably about substituting Jeff Wilson for Christian McCaffrey," Akash Anavarathan tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to what happened on the sideline.

"Sounds very Shanahan it’s everyone’s fault but his this team stinks," one fan tweeted.

"What was the last time we had a fast scoring drive," another fan added.

"3-5," one fan wrote.

"Anthony Lynn should be the OC calling plays," one fan admitted.

The 49ers are currently leading the Rams, 17-14, on Sunday afternoon.