NFL World Reacts To New Protocols Memo Sent Monday Night

As the 2021 NFL regular season winds down, teams are scrapping away to try and get into the playoffs. However, COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the availability of players around the league, leading to widespread absences.

On Monday alone, 37 players tested positive for the virus. As a result, the league office has decided to act accordingly.

According to Mike Garafolo, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Monday, revealing that all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel will be required to get a booster shot by Dec. 27. If the individuals in those groups do not get their additional shots, they will no longer be considered “fully vaccinated” in the eyes of the league.

“Tier 1” consists of players, coaches, trainers and others that have direct access to the players. “Tier 2” consists oof general managers and football operations employees that are in “closer proximity” to players.

Now official. NFL requiring booster shots of all Tier 1 and 2 staff by Dec. 27. Memo has gone out to teams. pic.twitter.com/lvRjCNADRQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 14, 2021

The NFL’s decision to update the health and safety protocols seems like a no-brainer. With an uptick of COVID-19 cases in the league and around the country, requiring booster shots is a way to prevent the spread of the virus and preserve the 2021 season.

Last Dr. Allen Sills said they would have a lot more to say on boosters. And here it is. https://t.co/xObGJMXW6o — Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 14, 2021

I won't be shocked if some Coordinator or Assistant Coach across the NFL quits because of this. But this is the right move from the NFL. https://t.co/IJlOkZXhDs — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 14, 2021

Good..everything should be required. Otherwise many make the selfish choice. https://t.co/z9L9X7IVaC — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 14, 2021

Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals will have exactly two weeks to receive their boosters before the new year, but in the meantime teams will do everything they can to keep their players healthy. With just four weeks to go in the regular season, having the necessary personnel available is more important than ever.

Time will tell if the NFL decides to take any other measures in the interest of health and safety in the coming weeks.