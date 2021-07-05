NFL World Reacts To Packers CEO’s Latest Comments

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly column to the fan base this week. There was a notable omission from the column: Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy made no mention of Rodgers in his latest column, as pointed out by NFL.com on Monday morning.

Murphy’s focus prior to answering mailbag questions was on training camp and fans returning to Green Bay for a “mostly normal camp” after last year’s camp was altered significantly and spectators were prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the return of one of Titletown’s greatest customs, marked by the tradition of Packers players riding kids’ bikes to the practice field, there will no doubt be the looming question of when or if one of the franchise’s greatest players of all time will return, as well.

There were surely some questions from fans about Rodgers, though the Packers CEO – or whoever was in charge of picking the questions from fans – chose not to address them.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest columnhttps://t.co/2N7HRZvsQW pic.twitter.com/idIUREg1G1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 5, 2021

There hasn’t been any significant developments with Rodgers as of late, outside of him appearing to pass on opting out for 2021. July 2 was the opt-out deadline for players and Rodgers reportedly did not pursue it.

That likely means that Rodgers intends on playing in 2021, though it’s unclear if he plans on playing in Green Bay.

It’s interesting that the Packers CEO had no mention of Rodgers in his latest column. Here’s what some of the NFL fans across the country think about the latest developments. Most seem to think that there’s nothing to it.

“Either he speaks about Rodgers and it’s taken out of context for 72 hours, or he says nothing and that’s taken out of context for 72 hours. Who cares,” one fan wrote.

“Mark Murphy mentions Rodgers: Media creates a story about it Mark Murphy doesn’t mention Rodgers: Media creates a story about it This is PEAK offseason,” another fan added.

“Damned if you do…damned if you don’t,” one said.

That is obviously an understandable line of thinking from Packers fans. However, until this Aaron Rodgers situation is resolved, there is going to be a lot of speculation. That just comes with the territory of being a star NFL quarterback with an uncertain future.