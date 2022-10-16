NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are led by, arguably, the two most potent quarterbacks in the National Football League.

We're nearly one full quarter into Sunday afternoon's showdown, though, and we've yet to have a score.

The Chiefs appeared to get on the board on Sunday, though a penalty took it away.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, isn't happy.

"I mean how many TDs we gotta get for it to count?" she tweeted.

Oh boy...

"LITERALLY!!! What kind of bs is this shit?!?!??!" one fan tweeted.

"Exactly!!! They’ve stolen two successes from us already," another fan added.

Not everyone agrees, though.

"No disrespect, but how many nfl quarterbacks wives tweet out after every call? The line man was 3+ yards down field so it was the correct call. This is coming from a chiefs fan," another fan added.

The Bills and the Chiefs are playing on CBS.