NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife's Announcement

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is in the mood to troll the haters on Sunday night.

Bengals players referred to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" leading up to this AFC Championship Game. They made it clear that they were confident in their ability to win on the road this weekend.

But so far on Sunday night, the Chiefs and their crowd have made things pretty tough.

Brittany Mahomes is loving it.

"Whoops, must be loud," she announced following a Bengals penalty this evening.

Well played, Brittany.

"Need to get louder lol," one fan wrote.

"Lol she almost made it through the whole season," another fan wrote.

"If u want to see a bunch of angry white dudes then u will be satisfied by reading the replies to this tweet," one fan added.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are currently tied, 13-13, with a couple of minutes left in the third quarter.

The game is on CBS.