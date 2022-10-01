NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?

Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility.

Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position.

"All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football legend for his ultimate role: NFL team owner," they report.

"Manning’s Los Angeles-based Omaha Productions gives him the kind of high-growth business asset that could transform him from multimillionaire to billionaire — and maybe the majority owner of an NFL franchise."

It would be pretty cool to see Manning, one of the greatest players in league history, stepping into an ownership role.

Two teams have already been mentioned.

"League sources told FOS that there are two teams most likely to go on the market: the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders.”

This is something that has been floated before, too.

It would be pretty special to see it happen.

"Please buy the Giants," an NFL fan said.

"Peyton should own the Broncos (for obvious reasons)," another fan tweeted. "Eli already owns the Patriots."

At this time, there is no clear team for the Manning family to own. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see them involved in an ownership sale moving forward.