NFL World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Performance On ‘ManningCast’

There have been a number of outstanding guests on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during Monday Night Football this season. Phil Mickelson was certainly one of them.

Mickelson joined Peyton and Eli during the second quarter of tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Immediately, the 2021 PGA Championship winner appeared at home.

Mickelson discussed the 49ers’ drafting and running back situation, peppered the Manning brothers with questions, including asking Eli about his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and overall showed a strong understanding of the NFL landscape.

Not surprisingly, “Lefty” drew plenty of praise from analysts and reporters who were tuning in.

Mickelson clearly understands the game. He's asking outstanding questions. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 16, 2021

I don’t watch golf but Phil Mickelson is my new favorite golfer for pressing Eli on Odell. #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 16, 2021

Mickelson asking great questions. Phil is on it tonight. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) November 16, 2021

Phil Mickelson understands the assignment — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

Phil has been fantastic. Right up there with any guest that has been on the ManningCast this season. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 16, 2021

Phil Mickelson 10 seconds into his #ManningCast appearance: pic.twitter.com/JSMfNqYS68 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 16, 2021

phil already understands running back value better than some nfl teams — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 16, 2021

phil mickelson has been practicing these questions in the mirror for weeks — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) November 16, 2021

Phil Mickelson is like, "The ManningCast is pretty good but what will make it great is me turning it into a comprehensive interview about Peyton and Eli's lives, careers and views on current events in the football world." — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 16, 2021

i think phil might be auditioning for a host or analyst role.

🤣#MNF — Anna Negrón (@ItsAnnaNegron) November 16, 2021

Mickelson is one of four major guests on the “ManningCast” tonight, along with Al Michaels, Draymond Green and Philip Rivers. He was the second member of that group to make an appearance after Michaels joined the Mannings for the first quarter.

Draymond and Rivers will have a lot to live up to to match the standard Mickelson set.

You can Rams-49ers on ESPN, and the “ManningCast” broadcast on ESPN2.