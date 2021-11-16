NFL World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Performance On ‘ManningCast’

The Spun

A closeup of Phil Mickelson after hitting a golf ball.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

There have been a number of outstanding guests on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during Monday Night Football this season. Phil Mickelson was certainly one of them.

Mickelson joined Peyton and Eli during the second quarter of tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Immediately, the 2021 PGA Championship winner appeared at home.

Mickelson discussed the 49ers’ drafting and running back situation, peppered the Manning brothers with questions, including asking Eli about his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and overall showed a strong understanding of the NFL landscape.

Not surprisingly, “Lefty” drew plenty of praise from analysts and reporters who were tuning in.

Mickelson is one of four major guests on the “ManningCast” tonight, along with Al Michaels, Draymond Green and Philip Rivers. He was the second member of that group to make an appearance after Michaels joined the Mannings for the first quarter.

Draymond and Rivers will have a lot to live up to to match the standard Mickelson set.

You can Rams-49ers on ESPN, and the “ManningCast” broadcast on ESPN2.

