NFL World Reacts To The Referee Investigation News

Members of the NFL are reportedly very unhappy with the referees from the Rams vs. Seahawks game last weekend, potentially leading to further action.

ESPN reported the news earlier this week.

"After multiple controversial officiating decisions in Sunday's playoff-shaping game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, multiple executives and coaches said the NFL needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons," ESPN reported.

"Those same executives and coaches said game officials and the league missed multiple calls that helped key the Seahawks' overtime victory over the Rams that sent Seattle to Saturday's wild-card round and prevented the Detroit Lions from reaching the playoffs."

Many NFL fans are in agreement.

"Every year it happens and even if we made it in there will be a pass interference flag picked up for the first and only time ever," one Lions fan wrote.

"Ah yes, the yearly “Lions get screwed, but the NFL isn’t gonna do a damn thing about it” article," one fan added.

"Strip their win and put the Lions in. That’s what should have happened," one fan added.

The Lions missed out on the playoffs this year as a result of that win by the Seahawks.

Should the NFL take further action with that officiating crew?