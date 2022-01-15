NFL World Reacts Saturday’s Wild Hines Ward News

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward may soon be working in the NFL – as a head coach.

Ward is currently the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic University. In 2020, he was the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets. He may soon return to the NFL.

The Houston Texans brought Ward in for an interview for their head coaching position on Saturday.

“The Texans have completed an interview with Hines Ward for the head coaching position,” the Texans announced.

We completed interviews with Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2022

It’s been a while since NFL fans were this stunned with a piece of news.

Are the Texans actually considering hiring Ward who, with all due respect, lacks experience? It would appear so.