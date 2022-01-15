NFL World Reacts Saturday’s Wild Hines Ward News

The Spun

NFL: OCT 21 Patriots at JetsEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: New York Jets offensive assistant coach Hines Ward prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots on October 21, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward may soon be working in the NFL – as a head coach.

Ward is currently the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic University. In 2020, he was the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets. He may soon return to the NFL.

The Houston Texans brought Ward in for an interview for their head coaching position on Saturday.

“The Texans have completed an interview with Hines Ward for the head coaching position,” the Texans announced.

It’s been a while since NFL fans were this stunned with a piece of news.

Are the Texans actually considering hiring Ward who, with all due respect, lacks experience? It would appear so.

“Ward is currently the receivers coach at Florida Atlantic, so going directly to NFL head coach would be skipping a lot of step, but he did win Dancing with the Star so he’s good with steps,” joked Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

“Has a G5 position coach ever previously been elevated to NFL head coach?,” asked John Garcia of Sports Illustrated.

“I notice the Texans let this out while the rest of the football world is preoccupied with live playoff football. The NFL’s version of the Friday news dump,” an NFL fan said.

Hines Ward will probably become a big name in the coaching world down the road.

Will the Texans give the Steelers legend their top coaching position? They’re clearly interested.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.