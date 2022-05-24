NFL World Reacts To The Scouting Combine Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: General view during day one of interviews at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For over a decade, the NFL Scouting Combine has been held at Lucas Oil Stadium. On Tuesday, the NFL world learned where this event will be held for the next two years.

It turns out the NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis for 2023 and 2024.

The NFL thought about letting cities bid for this event, but the league ultimately decided to keep it in Indianapolis for at least two more seasons.

Just about every response to this announcement was positive. After all, media members are quite fond of Lucas Oil Stadium.

"As it should," award-winning photographer Kolby Redden said. "Indy’s Stadium has to be the most accommodating for fans, executives, and athletes."

"The BEST announcement," NFL Network's Rhett Lewis said.

"Scrolling through the quote RTs on this and enjoying how it’s like 75% sportswriters losing their minds in celebration because sportswriters love Indianapolis so passionately," Rodger Sherman of The Ringer tweeted. "Very wholesome."

"Right move, only move," Adam Schein tweeted. "Combine should be in Indy forever."

Of course, Colts owner Jim Irsay is happy that Lucas Oil Stadium will remain the home of the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city," Irsay said.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 28 to March 6. The 2024 NFL Combine, however, will run from Feb. 27 to March 4.