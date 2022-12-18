NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season was a wild one.

The most shocking result of them all, though, came in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars stunned the Cowboys in overtime.

Dallas fell to Jacksonville on a game-ending interception, thrown by Dak Prescott in overtime.

Yikes.

"Rayshawn Jenkins picks off Dak Prescott and takes it back the other way for a game-winning TD. The Jaguars pull off the comeback and are now 6-8 on the season, very much in it in the AFC South. DRAMA," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant is not happy with the decision making by the coaches.

"Not running the ball forcing the jaguars to use their last timeout is why we lost the game," he tweeted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that this is the biggest Jaguars win in years, probably since their AFC Championship Game season.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, dropped to 10-4 on the season with the loss. They will host the Eagles on Christmas Eve on Saturday evening.