NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Sunday has been a rough day all around for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are trailing the Dolphins, 30-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cam Newton had a terrible day in the pocket, completing just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey has played sparingly.

When healthy, the Panthers running back is arguably the best offensive player in the NFL. When healthy is the key, though, as he’s been unable to stay on the field for most of the 2021 season.

Christian McCaffrey rolled his ankle in the first half, per FOX's Jen Hale. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 28, 2021

McCaffrey has been dealing with leg injuries throughout the season. This is the latest one that can be added to the list.

The Panthers, though, say they have no injury to report.

Panthers have said they have no injury to report with McCaffrey. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 28, 2021

However, McCaffrey has played sparingly on Sunday. He has just 10 carries for 35 yards and no pass catches.

“It never gets easier smh,” one fan tweeted.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before,” one fan added on Twitter.

“Panthers gonna run this man into the ground…smh,” another fan wrote on social media.

Hopefully McCaffrey’s latest injury is nothing serious and he’ll be back at full strength on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is much better with him healthy.