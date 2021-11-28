The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Sunday has been a rough day all around for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are trailing the Dolphins, 30-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cam Newton had a terrible day in the pocket, completing just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey has played sparingly.

When healthy, the Panthers running back is arguably the best offensive player in the NFL. When healthy is the key, though, as he’s been unable to stay on the field for most of the 2021 season.

McCaffrey has been dealing with leg injuries throughout the season. This is the latest one that can be added to the list.

The Panthers, though, say they have no injury to report.

However, McCaffrey has played sparingly on Sunday. He has just 10 carries for 35 yards and no pass catches.

“It never gets easier smh,” one fan tweeted.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before,” one fan added on Twitter.

“Panthers gonna run this man into the ground…smh,” another fan wrote on social media.

Hopefully McCaffrey’s latest injury is nothing serious and he’ll be back at full strength on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is much better with him healthy.

