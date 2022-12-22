NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 29: NFL Sunday Ticket at the Super Bowl LIII Experience on January 29, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's official: "Sunday Ticket" has a new home for the 2023 NFL season.

On Thursday morning, the NFL announced a multi-year agreement with Google. This deal will grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute "Sunday Ticket" to consumers in the United States.

Google will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for the rights to "Sunday Ticket." Apple was considered a contender in these sweepstakes before eventually bowing out.

The majority of the NFL world is thrilled that YouTube TV is receiving the rights for "Sunday Ticket."

"Please offer individual team packages," one person responded to the news.

Another person tweeted, "Being able to cancel DirecTV as soon as the 2022 season concludes >>>>>."

"Youtube will do a better job than Direct TV, so this is good news," a third person wrote. "Direct TV hates making money and providing television."

The rights to "Sunday Ticket" have been held by DirecTV since its inception in 1995.

We'll find out next season if Google can elevate the product. If so, that would help the NFL remain the most-watched sports league in America.